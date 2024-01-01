Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean ESCAPE, NO ACCIDENTS !!! SE model, loaded, heated seats, Navigation and so much more. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. Nice and clean, runs great. Very nice SUV, ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1726439211
  2. 1726439214
  3. 1726439218
  4. 1726439223
  5. 1726439231
  6. 1726439236
  7. 1726439241
  8. 1726439246
  9. 1726439251
  10. 1726439256
  11. 1726439262
  12. 1726439268
  13. 1726439274
  14. 1726439279
  15. 1726439286
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G93DUC81906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean ESCAPE, NO ACCIDENTS !!! SE model, loaded, heated seats, Navigation and so much more. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. Nice and clean, runs great. Very nice SUV, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 165,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr 70th Anniversary for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr 70th Anniversary 175,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 180,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape