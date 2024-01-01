Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SEL from Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue Escape comes equipped with a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, offering a comfortable and efficient ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather condition, while its spacious interior with black leather seats comfortably accommodates five passengers.</p><p>This Escape has been meticulously maintained and boasts a long list of features, including automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a security system, and keyless entry. Enjoy the convenience of cruise control, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. This well-maintained Escape has 160,000km on the odometer and is ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the comfort and style of leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable during cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a security system for peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li></ol><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

