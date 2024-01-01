Menu
Get ready to conquer the roads in style with this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling off-road adventures. With a comfortable black leather interior, this Escape is designed for both functionality and luxury. This pre-owned Escape has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.

Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. The Titanium trim level comes equipped with a host of premium features, including heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every drive. Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five of the most sizzling features that set this Escape apart:

4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle whatever comes your way.
Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of premium leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and create an airy, open atmosphere in your cabin.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio quality and enjoy your favorite tunes with rich, vibrant sound.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.

2013 Ford Escape

120,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99DUA35973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Get ready to conquer the roads in style with this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling off-road adventures. With a comfortable black leather interior, this Escape is designed for both functionality and luxury. This pre-owned Escape has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.

Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. The Titanium trim level comes equipped with a host of premium features, including heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every drive. Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five of the most sizzling features that set this Escape apart:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle whatever comes your way.
  • Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of premium leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and create an airy, open atmosphere in your cabin.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio quality and enjoy your favorite tunes with rich, vibrant sound.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Escape