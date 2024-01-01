$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to conquer the roads in style with this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling off-road adventures. With a comfortable black leather interior, this Escape is designed for both functionality and luxury. This pre-owned Escape has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.
Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. The Titanium trim level comes equipped with a host of premium features, including heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every drive. Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five of the most sizzling features that set this Escape apart:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle whatever comes your way.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of premium leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and create an airy, open atmosphere in your cabin.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio quality and enjoy your favorite tunes with rich, vibrant sound.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-878-1797