$10,598+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE | LEATHER- HEATED SEATS | NAV | 4WD|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
$10,598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SE at Brant County Ford! This stylish Escape boasts a luxurious interior with leather-appointed heated seats, perfect for keeping you warm and cozy on those chilly commutes. The 1.5L 4-cylinder engine provides ample power while still delivering impressive fuel economy. Navigate your way through the city with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system, and take on any terrain with confidence with the 4-wheel drive system.
This well-maintained Escape has 139,699km on the odometer, and is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power mirrors, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. The Escape also includes a CD player, cruise control, and automatic headlights for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are 5 features that are sure to sizzle:
- Leather-appointed heated seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort on cold winter days.
- Navigation system: Arrive at your destination with ease and confidence.
- 4-wheel drive: Tackle any weather condition with confidence.
- Keyless entry: Access your Escape with ease and convenience.
- Power windows and mirrors: Enjoy the ease of operation.
Come visit Brant County Ford today to test drive this fantastic Ford Escape!
Price includes safety.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices
Brant County Ford
