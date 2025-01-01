$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR SEL
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SEL at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior and a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With 165,000km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left in it and is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors on those chilly mornings. Stay safe on the road with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. And don't forget the comfort features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every drive a breeze.
This 2013 Ford Escape SEL is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. From the sleek exterior and comfortable interior to the reliable performance and safety features, this vehicle has everything you need to hit the road with confidence. Come visit Right Choice Auto today to see this Escape in person!
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxury and comfort of genuine leather seats, adding a touch of sophistication to your drive.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frost-covered mirrors and enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with ease, simply by carrying the key fob, eliminating the need for fumbling with keys.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Stay in control during unexpected stops with this essential safety feature, providing greater braking stability.
- Traction Control: Conquer slippery roads with confidence, as traction control automatically adjusts engine power and braking to maintain grip and prevent wheel spin.
