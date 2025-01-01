$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SE from Right Choice Auto! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a perfect fit for any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on any road.
This well-maintained Escape is packed with features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power windows, making every drive a breeze. At just 165,000km, this Escape is ready for many more adventures.
Here are five features that truly set this Escape apart:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Escape with the simple push of a button, making it easy to get in and go.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll down your windows for a fresh breeze or cruise through the drive-thru with ease.
- Side Airbags: Rest assured knowing that you and your passengers are protected with additional safety features.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for a comfortable and ergonomic driving experience.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Escape. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the Escape for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
