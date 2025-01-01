Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SE from Right Choice Auto! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a perfect fit for any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving on any road.</p><p>This well-maintained Escape is packed with features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power windows, making every drive a breeze. At just 165,000km, this Escape is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Here are five features that truly set this Escape apart:</p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Escape with the simple push of a button, making it easy to get in and go.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll down your windows for a fresh breeze or cruise through the drive-thru with ease.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Rest assured knowing that you and your passengers are protected with additional safety features.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for a comfortable and ergonomic driving experience.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Escape. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the Escape for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Ford Escape

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12102895

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1737125080
  2. 1737125083
  3. 1737125089
  4. 1737125094
  5. 1737125099
  6. 1737125103
  7. 1737125109
  8. 1737125114
  9. 1737125119
  10. 1737125124
  11. 1737125128
  12. 1737125133
  13. 1737125137
  14. 1737125142
  15. 1737125147
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0G93DUC81906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SE from Right Choice Auto! This blue beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a perfect fit for any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on any road.

This well-maintained Escape is packed with features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power windows, making every drive a breeze. At just 165,000km, this Escape is ready for many more adventures.

Here are five features that truly set this Escape apart:

  • Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient light conditions.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your Escape with the simple push of a button, making it easy to get in and go.
  • Power Windows: Effortlessly roll down your windows for a fresh breeze or cruise through the drive-thru with ease.
  • Side Airbags: Rest assured knowing that you and your passengers are protected with additional safety features.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for a comfortable and ergonomic driving experience.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Escape. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the Escape for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 175,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 145,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 95,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape