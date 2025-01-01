$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black Escape is ready for any adventure with its powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With a spacious interior featuring black leather seats and a premium sound system, you'll be cruising in comfort and style. This Escape has a few miles under its belt with 150,000 km on the odometer, but it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a sunroof/moonroof to let the sunshine in, and a premium sound system for your favorite tunes. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and power accessories for windows, locks, and mirrors.
This 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium is a true head-turner, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the driving pleasure of this well-maintained SUV for yourself.
Vehicle Features
