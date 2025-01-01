Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black Escape is ready for any adventure with its powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With a spacious interior featuring black leather seats and a premium sound system, youll be cruising in comfort and style. This Escape has a few miles under its belt with 150,000 km on the odometer, but its been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a sunroof/moonroof to let the sunshine in, and a premium sound system for your favorite tunes. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and power accessories for windows, locks, and mirrors.</p><p>This 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium is a true head-turner, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the driving pleasure of this well-maintained SUV for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black Escape is ready for any adventure with its powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With a spacious interior featuring black leather seats and a premium sound system, you'll be cruising in comfort and style. This Escape has a few miles under its belt with 150,000 km on the odometer, but it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a sunroof/moonroof to let the sunshine in, and a premium sound system for your favorite tunes. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and power accessories for windows, locks, and mirrors.

This 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium is a true head-turner, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the driving pleasure of this well-maintained SUV for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

