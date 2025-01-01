Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, leather package and sunroof !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Ready for adventure? This 2013 Ford Escape 4WD SEL is a rugged and reliable companion for all your journeys. This black beauty with a sleek black interior boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any terrain with its 4-wheel drive system. With 180,000km on the odometer, this Escape has seen its fair share of the road, proving its durability and dependability.

Get behind the wheel and enjoy the comfort of leather seats, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a sunroof to soak in the sunshine. Stay connected and entertained with the built-in GPS navigation and CD player. This Escape is loaded with features, making every drive a pleasure.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this versatile and well-maintained Ford Escape for yourself.

Five features with the most sizzle:

4-wheel drive system: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Leather seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort on every drive.
Heated mirrors: Stay warm and safe even on cold mornings.
GPS navigation: Never get lost again.
Sunroof: Experience open-air driving at its finest.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Escape