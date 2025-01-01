$9,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, leather package and sunroof !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Ready for adventure? This 2013 Ford Escape 4WD SEL is a rugged and reliable companion for all your journeys. This black beauty with a sleek black interior boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any terrain with its 4-wheel drive system. With 180,000km on the odometer, this Escape has seen its fair share of the road, proving its durability and dependability.
Get behind the wheel and enjoy the comfort of leather seats, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a sunroof to soak in the sunshine. Stay connected and entertained with the built-in GPS navigation and CD player. This Escape is loaded with features, making every drive a pleasure.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this versatile and well-maintained Ford Escape for yourself.
Five features with the most sizzle:
- 4-wheel drive system: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Leather seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort on every drive.
- Heated mirrors: Stay warm and safe even on cold mornings.
- GPS navigation: Never get lost again.
- Sunroof: Experience open-air driving at its finest.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
905-878-1797