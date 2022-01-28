$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4dr SE/LOADED/NO ACCIDENTS/PRICED-QUICK SALE!
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8226099
- Stock #: b86450
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX0DUB86450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,994 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, NON -SMOKER
THIS VEHICLE HAS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!
TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS, A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING!
WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH OVER '21" LENDERS!
OUR MISSION IS TO GET YOUTHE BEST INTEREST RATE , POSSIBLE!
Vehicle Features
