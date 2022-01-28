Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

159,994 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4dr SE/LOADED/NO ACCIDENTS/PRICED-QUICK SALE!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

4dr SE/LOADED/NO ACCIDENTS/PRICED-QUICK SALE!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226099
  • Stock #: b86450
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0DUB86450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,994 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, NON -SMOKER 

THIS VEHICLE HAS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS, A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING!

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH OVER '21" LENDERS!

OUR MISSION IS TO GET YOUTHE BEST INTEREST RATE , POSSIBLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2005 Mazda Tribute GX
 120,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 184,867 KM
$60,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX Plus
 17,934 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory