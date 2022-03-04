Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8599538
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX8DUA88956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

 

Super clean Escape. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced. Very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes, tune up, alignmant and more. Needs nothing at all. Just a clean solid well kept SUV and it shows. SE model, so fully loaded with keyless entry and heated seats, so much more like bluetooth and microsoft audio. Just a great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 170,000 KM
$9,699 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX+
 145,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX+
 120,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory