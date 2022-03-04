$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8599538
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX8DUA88956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean Escape. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced. Very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes, tune up, alignmant and more. Needs nothing at all. Just a clean solid well kept SUV and it shows. SE model, so fully loaded with keyless entry and heated seats, so much more like bluetooth and microsoft audio. Just a great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
