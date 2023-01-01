$14,999+ tax & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 9781795
- VIN: 1FMCU9J92DUB57820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Fully fully loaded Tutanium edition. Heated leather seats, Navigation, back up camera huge Pano roof. ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, no accidents. Has been dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Very very clean and well looked after unit. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
