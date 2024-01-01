Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>ALL WHEEL DRIVE LIMITED!!!! 7 SEATER UNIT !!Very clean, LOADED Explorer.. HEated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, dual sunroofs and so much more. Very very clean and has been well looked after. Very very nice SUV !!!Ready to go anywhere !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Ford Explorer

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1727964338
  2. 1727964343
  3. 1727964348
  4. 1727964354
  5. 1727964361
  6. 1727964367
  7. 1727964374
  8. 1727964381
  9. 1727964392
  10. 1727964402
  11. 1727964415
  12. 1727964423
  13. 1727964433
  14. 1727964442
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F87DGA60314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE LIMITED!!!! 7 SEATER UNIT !!Very clean, LOADED Explorer.. HEated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, dual sunroofs and so much more. Very very clean and has been well looked after. Very very nice SUV !!!Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL 130,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 180,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL 195,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer