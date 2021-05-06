2013 Ford Explorer

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7113883

7113883 Stock #: P6989

P6989 VIN: 1FM5K8GT0DGB94598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6989

Mileage 122,082 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

