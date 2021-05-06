Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

122,082 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SPORT | 4X4 |ROOF | LEATHER | NAV |ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

122,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7113883
  • Stock #: P6989
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT0DGB94598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6989
  • Mileage 122,082 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

