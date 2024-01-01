Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2013 F150 Crew, FX4, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, Blue, Leather seats, Heated front seats, Power moon roof, Navigation, Sony Radio, Remote start, HID head lamps, Power pedals, Power seat, Alloy Wheels, FX4 Package 402a, Trailer tow package, Rear back up cam, sync, power windows power locks 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

2013 Ford F-150

213,441 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,441KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DFD50393

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,441 KM

KEY FEATURES: 2013 F150 Crew, FX4, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, Blue, Leather seats, Heated front seats, Power moon roof, Navigation, Sony Radio, Remote start, HID head lamps, Power pedals, Power seat, Alloy Wheels, FX4 Package 402a, Trailer tow package, Rear back up cam, sync, power windows power locks 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

