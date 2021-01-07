Menu
2013 Ford F-150

114,587 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539287
  • Stock #: FC99067
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5DFC99067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,587 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2013 F150 Crew, XLT, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, White, Grey cloth seats, Remote start, Tailgate step, 20 inch chrome wheels, two tone low painted bottom, Trailer tow package, Trailer brake, Rear back up cam, sync, power windows power locks 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

