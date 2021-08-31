2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,599 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 4 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7901712

7901712 Stock #: FD14106

FD14106 VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFD14106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,464 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

