2013 Ford F-150

211,464 KM

$24,599

2013 Ford F-150
FX4

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

211,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7901712
  • Stock #: FD14106
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFD14106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,464 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2013 F150 Crew, FX4, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, Silver, Leather seats, Heated an cooled front seats, Power moon roof, Navigation, Sony Radio,Remote start, HID head lamps, Power pedals, Power seat, Alloy Wheels, FX4 Package 402a, Tailgate step, Trailer tow package, Trailer brake, Rear back up cam, sync, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

