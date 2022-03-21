$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4x4 5.0L 5.5ftBox
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
284,468KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8696822
- Stock #: 8882
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF0DFB77520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 284,468 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8