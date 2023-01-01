Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

171,318 KM

Details Description Features

$6,590

+ tax & licensing
$6,590

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE/ SOLD AS IS ! / NO ACCIDENTS!/ 1 OWNER

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE/ SOLD AS IS ! / NO ACCIDENTS!/ 1 OWNER

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Logo_AccidentFree

$6,590

+ taxes & licensing

171,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168221
  • Stock #: 102580
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ6DM102580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 102580
  • Mileage 171,318 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING AS IS ! !

OMVIC DECLARATION IS AS FOLLOW:

"This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".


PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE

FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES!

OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!

WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MECHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !

OUR KEY POLICY - OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY; SECOND SET IS INCLUDED IF GIVEN BY PREVIOUS OWNER.

*** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
On-Glass Antenna
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

