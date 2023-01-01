$6,590+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE/ SOLD AS IS ! / NO ACCIDENTS!/ 1 OWNER
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ6DM102580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,318 KM
Vehicle Description
SELLING AS IS ! !
OMVIC DECLARATION IS AS FOLLOW:
"This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".
