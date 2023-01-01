2013 Ford Fiesta

$6,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 3 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10168221

10168221 Stock #: 102580

102580 VIN: 3FADP4EJ6DM102580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 102580

Mileage 171,318 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Halogen Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges On-Glass Antenna Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.