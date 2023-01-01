Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

154,357 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268022
  • VIN: 3fadp4ej8dm134995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

