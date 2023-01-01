$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
Location
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10268022
- VIN: 3fadp4ej8dm134995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1