$6,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE wagon, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty with a sleek black interior boasts a peppy 1.6L engine and a fuel-efficient design, making it easy on your wallet and the environment. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Fiesta is ready for many more adventures, and its wagon body style provides ample cargo space for all your needs.
Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Fiesta a standout choice:
- Fuel-Efficient and Fun: The 1.6L engine delivers a dynamic driving experience while keeping your fuel costs down.
- Stylish Wagon Design: The spacious wagon body offers ample cargo space and a sleek look.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior is both stylish and practical.
- Easy City Driving: The Fiesta's compact size and nimble handling make it a breeze to navigate city streets.
- Reliability You Can Count On: This Ford Fiesta is known for its dependability, so you can rest assured that it will get you where you need to go.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Ford Fiesta! Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its charm firsthand.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
