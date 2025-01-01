Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE wagon, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty with a sleek black interior boasts a peppy 1.6L engine and a fuel-efficient design, making it easy on your wallet and the environment. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Fiesta is ready for many more adventures, and its wagon body style provides ample cargo space for all your needs.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Fiesta a standout choice:

Fuel-Efficient and Fun: The 1.6L engine delivers a dynamic driving experience while keeping your fuel costs down.
Stylish Wagon Design: The spacious wagon body offers ample cargo space and a sleek look.
Comfortable Interior: The black interior is both stylish and practical.
Easy City Driving: The Fiestas compact size and nimble handling make it a breeze to navigate city streets.
Reliability You Can Count On: This Ford Fiesta is known for its dependability, so you can rest assured that it will get you where you need to go.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Ford Fiesta! Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its charm firsthand.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ8DM134995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE wagon, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty with a sleek black interior boasts a peppy 1.6L engine and a fuel-efficient design, making it easy on your wallet and the environment. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Fiesta is ready for many more adventures, and its wagon body style provides ample cargo space for all your needs.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Fiesta a standout choice:

  • Fuel-Efficient and Fun: The 1.6L engine delivers a dynamic driving experience while keeping your fuel costs down.
  • Stylish Wagon Design: The spacious wagon body offers ample cargo space and a sleek look.
  • Comfortable Interior: The black interior is both stylish and practical.
  • Easy City Driving: The Fiesta's compact size and nimble handling make it a breeze to navigate city streets.
  • Reliability You Can Count On: This Ford Fiesta is known for its dependability, so you can rest assured that it will get you where you need to go.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Ford Fiesta! Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience its charm firsthand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

