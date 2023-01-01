Menu
2013 Ford Focus

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2013 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154562
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21DL194335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WOW, ONLY 75000kms. LOADED with power package and MORE !! Just at FORD and had full service done and recalls. Excellent car, runs fantastic like a NEW car !!

WE FINACE EVERYBODY REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

