$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2013 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10154562
- VIN: 1FADP3K21DL194335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WOW, ONLY 75000kms. LOADED with power package and MORE !! Just at FORD and had full service done and recalls. Excellent car, runs fantastic like a NEW car !!
WE FINACE EVERYBODY REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
