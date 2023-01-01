Menu
2013 Ford Focus

105,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

5DR HB SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625484
  • VIN: 1FADP3K28DL153975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, super clean FOCUS with only 105000kms !! VEry very well looked after with a great service history. Loaded with all the goodies. Just a clean solid car that has been very well looked after..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

