$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10625484
- VIN: 1FADP3K28DL153975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, super clean FOCUS with only 105000kms !! VEry very well looked after with a great service history. Loaded with all the goodies. Just a clean solid car that has been very well looked after..
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking
