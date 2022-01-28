2013 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8258268

8258268 Stock #: 119770

119770 VIN: 1FADP3F24DL119770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 119770

Mileage 89,598 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.