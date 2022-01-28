Menu
2013 Ford Focus

89,598 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8258268
  • Stock #: 119770
  • VIN: 1FADP3F24DL119770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119770
  • Mileage 89,598 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

