<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>SUPER CLEAN and LOADED !!! NO ACCIDENTS. Heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and MORE !! 2nd set of wheel with snow tires as well. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up, wheel bearings and so much more. Very very well looked after unit and it shows. Ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2013 Ford Fusion

180,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H97DR307623

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

