$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER CLEAN and LOADED !!! NO ACCIDENTS. Heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and MORE !! 2nd set of wheel with snow tires as well. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up, wheel bearings and so much more. Very very well looked after unit and it shows. Ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797