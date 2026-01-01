$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer you this sleek 2013 Ford Fusion SE! This mid-size sedan, with its timeless gray exterior and sophisticated black interior, is ready to hit the road. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, offering a smooth ride with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. With ample space for both passengers and cargo, it’s an ideal choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Fusion SE has been well-maintained and has 150,000 km on the odometer.
This 2013 Ford Fusion SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's a quick look at what this car has to offer:
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats and enjoy the spacious interior, designed for long drives.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Modern Design: The Fusion’s contemporary design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Ford Fusion is ready to provide years of dependable service.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797