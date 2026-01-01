Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer you this sleek 2013 Ford Fusion SE! This mid-size sedan, with its timeless gray exterior and sophisticated black interior, is ready to hit the road. It's the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, offering a smooth ride with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. With ample space for both passengers and cargo, it's an ideal choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Fusion SE has been well-maintained and has 150,000 km on the odometer.

This 2013 Ford Fusion SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Heres a quick look at what this car has to offer:

Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats and enjoy the spacious interior, designed for long drives.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Modern Design: The Fusion's contemporary design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Ford Fusion is ready to provide years of dependable service.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

