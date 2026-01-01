$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2013 Ford Fusion SE! This silver beauty with a black interior is ready to hit the road and turn heads while doing it. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Fusion is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Having just 130,000km on the odometer, this car is ready for many more adventures.
This Ford Fusion offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. The sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families or anyone needing extra space. The SE trim level means you'll enjoy a well-equipped interior. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this car for yourself!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Ford Fusion:
- Sleek and Modern Design: The Fusion's exterior styling is timeless and elegant, ensuring you'll arrive in style.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and comfortable space for both the driver and passengers.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the easy-to-use automatic transmission.
- Reliable Performance: Ford is known for dependable vehicles, and this Fusion is no exception.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797