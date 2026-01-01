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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2013 Ford Fusion SE! This silver beauty with a black interior is ready to hit the road and turn heads while doing it. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Fusion is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Having just 130,000km on the odometer, this car is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Ford Fusion offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. The sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families or anyone needing extra space. The SE trim level means youll enjoy a well-equipped interior. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this car for yourself!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Ford Fusion:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek and Modern Design:</strong> The Fusions exterior styling is timeless and elegant, ensuring youll arrive in style.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The black interior offers a welcoming and comfortable space for both the driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the easy-to-use automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Ford is known for dependable vehicles, and this Fusion is no exception.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Ford Fusion

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14030175

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HR3DR129516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2013 Ford Fusion SE! This silver beauty with a black interior is ready to hit the road and turn heads while doing it. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Fusion is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Having just 130,000km on the odometer, this car is ready for many more adventures.

This Ford Fusion offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. The sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families or anyone needing extra space. The SE trim level means you'll enjoy a well-equipped interior. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this car for yourself!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Ford Fusion:

  • Sleek and Modern Design: The Fusion's exterior styling is timeless and elegant, ensuring you'll arrive in style.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and comfortable space for both the driver and passengers.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the easy-to-use automatic transmission.
  • Reliable Performance: Ford is known for dependable vehicles, and this Fusion is no exception.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Fusion