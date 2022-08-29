$10,995+ tax & licensing
519-759-7196
2013 Ford Fusion
SE *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9289477
- VIN: 3FA6P0HR4DR151220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - 4 Cylinder Engine, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Ice Cold AC, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Keyless Entry and more.
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
Vehicle Features
