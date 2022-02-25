Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2dr Conv GT

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8440248
  • Stock #: 222518
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF1D5222518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 222518
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Someone built a Racecar & you can own it. This car began life as a 2103 Mustang GT Convertible Premium. It was then taken to Steeda in Milton for it's Professional Quality No Expense Spared Build. The car was dyno tuned making a whopping 674HP at the Rear Wheels!! The 5.0L Coyote Motor got Supercharged with Whipple equipment. It has 1000cc Fuel Injectors, Triple Pump s197, Pulley Kit & Belts, Big Fuel Pump, Fuel Lines, Heavy Duty Engine Brace, Bumpsteer Kit, Coil Plugs, Overflow Tank, Engine Dress Up Billet Pieces, Kooks SS Long Tube Headers, Catted X-Pipe, Borla Mufflers, Axle Girdle, Built Rearend with 3:55 Gears, Upgraded Flywheel, Ford Performance 1-Piece Driveshaft, McLeod RXT Clutch, Performance Suspension: Adjustable Upper Control Arms, Billet Rear Trailing Arms, ProAction Shocks & Struts, Roush Lowering Springs, BMR Subframe Connectors, Heavy Duty Upper Strut Mounts. The goodies continue inside with MSD Dashmount Shift Light, nGauge Dash Tuner, Blowfish Shifter Support Bracket, 6 Speed Manual Shifter, Classic Design Concept Lightbar, Rear Seat Wind Deflector, & Raxiom Navigation/Bluetooth/Backup Camera/CD Head Unit. The Paint is Red Candy Metallic Tinted Paint with Flat Black Racing Stripes with Black Power Top. Mickey Thompson Street Comp Tires: 305/35/R20 Rear & 275/35R20 Front, Mounted on Black Steeda Spyder Wheels, Slotted Rotors with Brembo Brakes, a GT500 Style Rear Spoiler, Black Tail Light Trim & Deck Lid Panel, Sequential Tail Light Kit, Large C Series Side Scoops, Front Chin Spoiler, Side Splitters, Rear Splitter, & Cervini Cowl Hood. And the list goes on with more & more extras. This build is well documented & well cared for. Carfax is clean.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6tijOBe2ViF72onmbzXauz305XmbLZhf

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9TyX2GcYbI

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
RWD

