2013 Ford Mustang

58,236 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe Shelby GT500

2013 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe Shelby GT500

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8592524
  Stock #: 278458
  VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ1D5278458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 278458
  • Mileage 58,236 KM

Vehicle Description

662hp! The Ford SVT Special Vehicle Team was established to Polish Ford Oval by creating low volume, factory produced vehicles designed for those select few whose idea of driving is a high powered, passionate experience & not just a means of getting from point A to B. This is a 2013 SVT Shelby GT500 Coupe in Sterling Grey with Full Red Race Stripes and side GT500 lower body stripe. This 5.8L 4V Supercharged V8 motor was Handbuilt in Romeo, Michigan & produces a whopping 662Hp & 631 Lb/Ft Torque. Paired to this monster Engine is Tremec 6 Speed Manual with a short throw White Que Ball Shift Knob with Shelby Stripes. Vehicle Highlights of the GT500 include: An Eaton 2.3L Roots Type Supercharger, Blue Valve Covers, Massive Air Filter, Launch Control so you can use plant all that power, a 1 Piece Carbon Fiber Driveshaft, Large Air Cooler with Heat Exchanger fed by a separate Coolant Pump, Cast Aluminum Oil Pan, Forge Steel Crankshaft, Limited Slip Rear Axle, Electronic Power Assisted Steering, Advancetrac Electronic Stability Control, Power Vented 4 Wheel Disc Brakes with Brembo Rotors & Black Calipers, Upgraded Clutch with stronger springs & higher performance friction material, 19" Front & 20" Rear Gun Metal Forged Aluminum Wheels, Quad Stainless Steel Exhaust with 3.5" Tips, Aluminum Hood with large Heat Extractors, Shelby Unique Front & Rear Facia's, Decklid Spoiler, & Diffuser, Improved Openings from previous model year to produce Minimize Drag, Maximize Downforce, & Improve Cooling with plenty of Shelby Snake Badging. What's special in the Interior of this car? It begins with Charcoal Black with Red Leather Interior highlights. The front & rear Seats draw you in first with the design of Red Racing Stripes stitched in, Suede pieces, Different Leather Stitching & Embossed Snake Logos of the backrests, the Steering Wheels is combination of Leather & Suede with Steering Wheel Controls, A Brushed Aluminum Instrument Gauge Cluster, & Bright Pedals. Other features you would find in a luxury Mustang include: Ford MyKey System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise, Power Mirrors/Locks/Windows, Tilt Wheels, Power Seats with Lumbar, Bluetooth, & Shaker Sound System. HID Headlights, LED Fog Lights & the LED Sequential Tail Lights look great in the Black Tail Panel. Motor Trend said the 2013 GT500 is more livable & user friendly than it ever was before this model year. Ford has improved its monster Mustang in every way possible with better handling, more technology, increased power, & even a 1-mpg improvement in highway fuel economy. This vehicle has a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:place website link here

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

