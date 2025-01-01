$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Check out this sleek, silver 2013 Ford Taurus SEL, available now at Five Star Auto! This all-wheel-drive beauty offers a comfortable and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. With its classic black interior and practical four-door design, this Taurus is ready to be your everyday companion.
The 2013 Ford Taurus SEL seamlessly blends practicality with a touch of luxury. The robust 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures a responsive and enjoyable drive. This Taurus SEL is designed to provide comfort, safety, and performance.
Here are some of the features that make this Taurus stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with its timeless silver finish.
- Reliable Performance: Benefit from Ford's reputation for dependability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196