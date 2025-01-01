Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Check out this sleek, silver 2013 Ford Taurus SEL, available now at Five Star Auto! This all-wheel-drive beauty offers a comfortable and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. With its classic black interior and practical four-door design, this Taurus is ready to be your everyday companion.</p><p>The 2013 Ford Taurus SEL seamlessly blends practicality with a touch of luxury. The robust 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures a responsive and enjoyable drive. This Taurus SEL is designed to provide comfort, safety, and performance.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Taurus stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence!</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with its timeless silver finish.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Benefit from Fords reputation for dependability.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

$10,995

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FAHP2H89DG128762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Check out this sleek, silver 2013 Ford Taurus SEL, available now at Five Star Auto! This all-wheel-drive beauty offers a comfortable and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. With its classic black interior and practical four-door design, this Taurus is ready to be your everyday companion.

The 2013 Ford Taurus SEL seamlessly blends practicality with a touch of luxury. The robust 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures a responsive and enjoyable drive. This Taurus SEL is designed to provide comfort, safety, and performance.

Here are some of the features that make this Taurus stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with its timeless silver finish.
  • Reliable Performance: Benefit from Ford's reputation for dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
