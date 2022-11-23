Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Taurus

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn SEL AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434652
  • VIN: 1fahp2h82dg148934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Fuuly fully loaded. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Heated leather seats, power sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, keyless entry and so much more. Very well maintained car and it shows. Dealer serviced, 1 owner car with extensive service records. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,000 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape 4WD...
 150,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 155,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory