$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
KODIAK SLE ExtCab Z71 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBoxRemoteStart
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9798934
- Stock #: 9034
- VIN: 1GTR2VE7XDZ378350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 193,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Driver Information Controls
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8