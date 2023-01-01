Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

193,561 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

KODIAK SLE ExtCab Z71 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBoxRemoteStart

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

KODIAK SLE ExtCab Z71 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBoxRemoteStart

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798934
  • Stock #: 9034
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE7XDZ378350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 193,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Driver Information Controls
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

