Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, SiriusXM!
Looking for a premium SUV, but don't want to pay a premium price? The GMC Terrain offers refinement and capability at a great value. This 2013 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The 2013 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 140,500 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Onstar, Siriusxm.
