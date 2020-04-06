Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 - Bluetooth

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856619
  • Stock #: 19660
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK0D6312429
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, SiriusXM!

The GMC Terrain is attractive, comfortable, and well-equipped. -Car and Driver This 2013 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2013 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 140,500 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Onstar, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

