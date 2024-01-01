$56,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Holiday Rambler Vacationer
2013 Holiday Rambler Vacationer
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$56,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Class A Motorhome
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2013 holiday rambler 37 foot vacationer, 50,000 kms. three slides, powerful Ford 6.8 L triton V 10 gas. Full body paint, 22 inch Alcoa, mag wheels, six brand new firestone, tires, fireplace, flatscreen TVs outdoor entertainment system, electric awnings, stunning RV in very nice condition and extremely well cared for just certified Dealership for 38 years HST applied to the final purchase price ￼
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
