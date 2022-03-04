$27,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
- Listing ID: 8629763
- Stock #: 112272
- VIN: 5FPYK1F50DB502351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,272 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE HONDA RIDGELINE
A VERY DESIRABLE AND SOUGHT AFTER TRUCK
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!
ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A "RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS, TRIPS AUTPO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS!
WE OFFER INTEGRITY PRICING, OUR INVENTORY HAS A QUICK TURNAROUND, AS A RESULT !
WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CLIENTS
WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, AS WE ARE PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR QUALITY WELL CARED VEHICLE!
Vehicle Features
