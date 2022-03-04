Menu
2013 Honda Ridgeline

112,272 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

TOURING

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8629763
  Stock #: 112272
  VIN: 5FPYK1F50DB502351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,272 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE HONDA RIDGELINE

A VERY DESIRABLE AND SOUGHT AFTER TRUCK 

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW 

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A "RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS, TRIPS AUTPO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS!

WE OFFER INTEGRITY PRICING, OUR INVENTORY HAS A QUICK TURNAROUND, AS A RESULT !

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CLIENTS

WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, AS WE ARE PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR QUALITY WELL CARED VEHICLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

