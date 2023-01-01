$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10495050
- VIN: KMHCT5AE3DU103905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean ACCENT, LOADED with convience package bluetooth and so much more. Very very well maintained car and it shows... Great service history as well. Recent brakes, tires and tune up as well. Ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2