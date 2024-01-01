Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Nice clean ACCENT, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Very very well maintained car. LOaded with convenience package and so much more. Recent tires, brakes and more. Runs like NEW</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

165,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8DU124832

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean ACCENT, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Very very well maintained car. LOaded with convenience package and so much more. Recent tires, brakes and more. Runs like NEW

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Accent