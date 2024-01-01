$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
2013 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8DU124832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean ACCENT, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Very very well maintained car. LOaded with convenience package and so much more. Recent tires, brakes and more. Runs like NEW
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Accent