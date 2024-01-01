Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER car, ONLY 140000KMS GLS model. Fully loaded, new alternator, new battery, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Extremely well maintained car. Great service history. Has been well looked after , ready to go !!

2013 Hyundai Accent

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE3DU289830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER car, ONLY 140000KMS GLS model. Fully loaded, new alternator, new battery, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Extremely well maintained car. Great service history. Has been well looked after , ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

