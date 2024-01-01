$6,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Accent GL from Five Star Auto. This sleek white sedan is packed with features you'll love, and its 4-cylinder engine ensures smooth and efficient performance. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Accent is ready for many more miles of adventure.
The interior boasts comfortable black cloth seats, perfect for both short commutes and longer road trips. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making this Accent ideal for families or anyone who needs a bit of extra space. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry for worry-free access.
This Hyundai Accent GL comes loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety, including heated mirrors for clear visibility in colder weather, and multiple airbags for peace of mind. Plus, the tilt steering wheel and cruise control offer customizable comfort for every driver.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style to your ride.
- Keyless Entry: Convenient and secure access to your car.
- Heated Mirrors: Ensure clear vision in any season.
- Warranty Included: Drive with confidence, knowing you're covered.
This Hyundai Accent GL is waiting for you at Five Star Auto!
519-759-7196