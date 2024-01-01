Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Accent GL from Five Star Auto. This sleek white sedan is packed with features youll love, and its 4-cylinder engine ensures smooth and efficient performance. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Accent is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p>The interior boasts comfortable black cloth seats, perfect for both short commutes and longer road trips. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making this Accent ideal for families or anyone who needs a bit of extra space. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry for worry-free access.</p><p>This Hyundai Accent GL comes loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety, including heated mirrors for clear visibility in colder weather, and multiple airbags for peace of mind. Plus, the tilt steering wheel and cruise control offer customizable comfort for every driver.</p><p>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</p><ol><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of style to your ride.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenient and secure access to your car.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Ensure clear vision in any season.</li><li><strong>Warranty Included:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing youre covered.</li></ol><p>This Hyundai Accent GL is waiting for you at Five Star Auto!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

110,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

12030370

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhct4ae2du304172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Hyundai Accent