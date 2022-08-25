$7,599+ tax & licensing
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9006472
- VIN: KMHCT5AE0DU101447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Accent GL with NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner. Very very well maintained with a great service history. Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth. Runs perfect !! Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
