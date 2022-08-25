Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

205,000 KM

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006472
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE0DU101447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Accent GL with NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner. Very very well maintained with a great service history. Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth. Runs perfect !! Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

