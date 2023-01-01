$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10029765
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH169624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Loaded Elantra with power package and bluetooth !! 1 OWNER CAR, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and much more. Just a great car, runs like NEW, very very well looked after and it shows. Just a joy to drive, GAS SAVER as well. Super reliable !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.