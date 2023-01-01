Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

180,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029765
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH169624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Loaded Elantra with power package and bluetooth !! 1 OWNER CAR, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and much more. Just a great car, runs like NEW, very very well looked after and it shows. Just a joy to drive, GAS SAVER as well. Super reliable !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

