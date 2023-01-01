Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

195,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059189
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae7dh330366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very nice car, has been well sorted. LOADED with power package and BLUETOOTH. Very well maintained witha great service history. Just had brakes done, exhaust, full fluids changed as well. Certified and ready to go,. GAS SAVER, great runabout. Super reliable. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

