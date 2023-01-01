$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10059189
- VIN: 5npdh4ae7dh330366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very nice car, has been well sorted. LOADED with power package and BLUETOOTH. Very well maintained witha great service history. Just had brakes done, exhaust, full fluids changed as well. Certified and ready to go,. GAS SAVER, great runabout. Super reliable.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
