$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean ELANTRA !!! 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a solid very well mainatained car. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and MORE !!! LOaded with heated seats, CD player, bluetooth and so much more. Great car, priced to sell. Very very well looked after. Just a great car
WE FINAANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024!!
