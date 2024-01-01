$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024
This 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL is a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek black exterior and charcoal interior, it's sure to turn heads. This Elantra has been well-maintained with 185,000km on the odometer. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that's paired with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
This Elantra comes equipped with a long list of features, making it a great value for your money. You'll enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and heated mirrors, and the safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Stay entertained with the CD player and cruise comfortably with power steering and power windows.
Get ready to experience the ease of driving a Hyundai Elantra. Come down to Right Choice Auto and take it for a test drive today. You won't be disappointed!
Here are 5 features of this Elantra that are sure to impress:
- Sleek and stylish design: Turn heads with its black exterior and charcoal interior.
- Reliable and efficient 4-cylinder engine: Get the performance you need with the fuel efficiency you want.
- Comfortable and convenient features: Enjoy air conditioning, heated mirrors, and power steering.
- Safety features for peace of mind: You'll feel safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and side airbags.
- Great value for your money: This Elantra is packed with features for a price that's sure to please.
