<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>This 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL is a stylish and reliable sedan thats ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek black exterior and charcoal interior, its sure to turn heads. This Elantra has been well-maintained with 185,000km on the odometer. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine thats paired with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.</p><p>This Elantra comes equipped with a long list of features, making it a great value for your money. Youll enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and heated mirrors, and the safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Stay entertained with the CD player and cruise comfortably with power steering and power windows.</p><p>Get ready to experience the ease of driving a Hyundai Elantra. Come down to Right Choice Auto and take it for a test drive today. You wont be disappointed!</p><p>Here are 5 features of this Elantra that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek and stylish design:</strong> Turn heads with its black exterior and charcoal interior.</li><li><strong>Reliable and efficient 4-cylinder engine:</strong> Get the performance you need with the fuel efficiency you want.</li><li><strong>Comfortable and convenient features:</strong> Enjoy air conditioning, heated mirrors, and power steering.</li><li><strong>Safety features for peace of mind:</strong> Youll feel safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and side airbags.</li><li><strong>Great value for your money:</strong> This Elantra is packed with features for a price thats sure to please.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

185,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
11923034

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE2DH266933

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

