Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 208,252KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5286296
  • Stock #: 19901
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH153324
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantra's one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 208,252 kms. It's brown in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 53,689 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson
 31,948 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 56,044 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory