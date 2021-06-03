Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

70,600 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited with Tech| Navi| Bluethooth | Reverse came

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited with Tech| Navi| Bluethooth | Reverse came

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7165354
  • Stock #: 363453
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH363453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Night
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE ! FULL COMPREHENSIVE HISTORY REPORT ! ACCIDENT FREE !

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR "19" YEARS!

EACH VEHICLE GOES THROUGH A "RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS !

IF REQUIRED, WE HAVE AN EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL TEAM TO ATTEND TO YOUR FINANCING NEEDS, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

