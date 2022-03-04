$11,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
130,000KM
- Listing ID: 8540024
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH298314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Very cery clean Elantra, only 130K. Very very well maintained car. Has been dealer serviced. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. No issues with it, just a super clean car. Fully loaded with power package and heated seats as well. 2 year warranty included with 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
