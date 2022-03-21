$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
147,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8750660
- Stock #: 22380
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH290262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Plenty of space in the back seats for three adults and all of their personal space. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a competent comfortable compact sedan. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 147,250 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8