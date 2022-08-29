$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072079
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH356080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
VERY clean Elantra LIMITED, fully loaded with heated leather seats, Navigation, sun roof and so much more. Just a great car, 1 owner, no issues. Has a great service history, dealer serviced, recent tires, NEW brakes full tune up as well. Runs perfect. Just a great car, loaded and gas saver. All backed by a 2 year warranty 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.